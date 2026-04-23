Lucknow Super Giants pacer Mohsin Khan dominated Rajasthan Royals' batting prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi during their IPL 2026 contest at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Wednesday. Mohsin not only bowled a maiden over to the 15-year-old but also capped it off by dismissing him on the final ball. In doing so, Mohsin became the first bowler to record a maiden over against Sooryavanshi in the IPL. Remarkably, Mohsin has delivered both of the only two maiden overs bowled in the tournament so far.

Delhi Capitals' Nitish Rana was the only other batter to find himself stifled by Mohsin, having also failed to score a run against the left-arm pacer earlier in the season.

Mohsin Khan is the only bowler to bowl maiden over in IPL 2026.



- 1 Maiden Over vs DC.

- 1 Maiden Over vs RR. pic.twitter.com/Pr4EezMX6o — Maina Singh (@Maina_Singhx77) April 22, 2026

Meanwhile, Sooryavanshi mistimed Mohsin's good-length delivery as he attempted to hit it over long-on. Instead, he got a thick inside edge which was gathered by a backtracking Digvesh Rathi at cover.

Despite his early dismissal, Sooryavanshi shattered a long-standing IPL record. He dethroned Glenn Maxwell for taking the fewest balls to score 500 IPL runs, reaching the milestone in just 222 balls compared to Maxwell's 260.

Mohsin has been part of LSG since their inaugural season in 2022. He was an instant hit, announcing his arrival in the league with 14 wickets in just nine matches.

However, recurring back and leg injuries forced him to miss the entirety of last season. This followed a serious shoulder injury sustained after IPL 2022 that required surgery, ruling him out for several months and sidelining him from domestic cricket and the early stages of IPL 2023.

While he returned to play 10 matches during IPL 2024 and claimed 10 wickets, Mohsin didn't quite look like the same bowler who had burst onto the scene a couple of seasons prior.

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