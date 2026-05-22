Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill achieved a historic milestone during his team's IPL 2026 clash against the Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad on Thursday. With his team already through to the playoffs, Gill led the charge in pursuit of a top-two finish, smashing 64 off just 37 balls. During his knock, Gill surpassed the legendary Sachin Tendulkar on the list of Indian batters with the most runs as captain in T20s. Gill extended his tally to 1,934 runs as a T20 captain, overtaking Tendulkar, who scored 1,871 runs in 55 matches as captain between 2008 and 2011.

Gill also went past Ajinkya Rahane (1,874) and is now eighth on the overall list, which is led by Virat Kohli. The former India and RCB captain scored 6,564 runs in 193 T20 innings as captain.

During the knock, Gill also crossed the 6,000-run milestone in T20 cricket. Reaching the feat in his 185th innings, he became the second-fastest Indian to do so behind KL Rahul (166 innings). The fastest overall to 6,000 T20 runs is West Indies legend Chris Gayle (162 innings), placing Gill seventh on the all-time fastest list.

Furthermore, he is only the fourth player in men's T20 history to aggregate over 6,000 runs before turning 27, joining Babar Azam (7,055), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (6,385), and Will Jacks (6,120). Across his 185 innings, Gill has amassed 6,028 runs, featuring six centuries and 38 fifties, with a personal best of 129.

This season, Gill has been in sublime form, scoring 616 runs in 13 innings at an average of 47.38 and a strike rate of 161.67. With six fifties and a best score of 86, he currently sits as the tournament's second-highest run-getter.

By crossing the 500-run mark again, Gill entered an elite group of IPL captains-including Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, and David Warner-to register multiple 500-plus run seasons in the tournament.

Additionally, his leadership numbers remain stellar; Gill has maintained a 56.41% winning record across 39 matches. This is currently the fourth-highest win percentage among IPL captains who have led in more than 30 matches, trailing only MS Dhoni, Tendulkar, and Steve Smith.

(With ANI Inputs)

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