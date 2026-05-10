India all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed, currently with the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in IPL 2026, emerged as the costliest player on the opening day of the Bengal Pro T20 League auction after being retained by Shrachi Tribes Rarh Tigers through the Right To Match card for Rs 12.20 lakh on Sunday. The auction, being held for the first time since the league's inception, witnessed aggressive bidding from franchises ahead of the tournament's third season, scheduled to begin in June.

Among other major buys, wicketkeeper-batter Abishek Porel was snapped by Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers for Rs 10.40 lakh, while India pacer Mukesh Kumar was retained by Sobisco Smashers Malda for Rs 9.60 lakh.

Sunday turned out to be a good day for Shahbaz, both on and off the cricket field. Not only did he bag the highest bid in the Bengal Pro T20 League auction, but he also displayed an excellent all-round performance against Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026. He slammed an unbeaten 43 off 25 with the bat with three fours and three sixes, and then picked up two wickets with the ball.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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