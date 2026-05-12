German model LizLaz made an explosive claim that she was offered money by journalists to speak negatively against Indian cricket team star batter Virat Kohli following a recent social media controversy. The model found herself in the spotlight after Kohli's Instagram account appeared to have liked one of her posts, an incident that became a massive talking point online. In a recent interview with Filmymantra Media, LizLaz revealed that she was contacted by media outlets who allegedly tried to convince her to make false claims about Kohli and even offered her money to do so.

"Some journalists even offered me money to say bad things about him (Virat Kohli) and make allegations about things he never did. But why would I do that?" LizLaz said in the interview.

The German influencer and singer went on to claim that Kohli is her favorite cricketer, adding that she has no interest or intention to damage his reputation for "money or publicity."

Who is LizLaz?

Lizlaz was born in South Africa to a German mother and a South African father. Apart from German and Afrikaans, Lizlaz is also fluent in languages such as Dutch, French, Russian, and a bit of Spanish. She graduated from university with an MSc in Psychology and is also a certified lifesaving swimmer. Her other hobbies include food vlogging, travel, and songwriting.

After Kohli allegedly liked her post, it was discovered that Lizlaz is a fan of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), the franchise for which the star batter plays.

"When I was very young, we lived at a beach close to Cape Town," Lizlaz told FilmyMantra in an interview last year. "I love supporting my local team. Bengalore feels like the most homely place for me in India," she added.

Lizlaz also opened up about her admiration for Kohli, calling him her "favourite cricketer" despite only being introduced to the sport after coming to India.

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