Vaibhav Sooryavanshi continues to impress one and all with his sensational batting ability. The player is only 15 years old but his sensational strokeplay has made him the cynosure of all eyes. The southpaw was on song during his team Rajasthan Royals' IPL 2026 game against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday. He scored second century in the tournament in just 36 balls. This is the second fastest ton by an Indian batter in IPL. The record of the fastest hundred by an Indian batter also belongs to Vaibhav as he had achieved the mark in 35 balls last season.

Impressed by Sooryavanshi's terrific knock, England wicketkeeper-batter Sam Billings heaped praised on the player. He also compared the Indian youngster to rising teen sensation Lamine Yamal, who is a reknowned footballer. Yamal is only 18 years old but he has played more than hundred games for the Barcelona team and more than 20 for the Spain senior side.

"Is Sooryavanshi the best 15 year old ever in any professional sport? Truly remarkable what he is doing!!!! We're watching Lamine Yamal level talent!" wrote Billings on X.

Is Sooryavanshi the best 15 year old ever in any professional sport? Truly remarkable what he is doing!!!!



We're watching Lamine Yamal level talent! — Sam Billings (@sambillings) April 25, 2026

Sooryavanshi (103) went hammer and tongs for the third-fastest hundred in IPL history off 36 balls, powering Rajasthan Royals to a huge 228 for six against Sunrisers Hyderabad in an IPL match here on Saturday.

He made SRH pay a heavy price for an early reprieve when he was on 32 to notch up his first century of the season, which followed three whirlwind fifties earlier.

The 15-year-old once again displayed his rich repertoire of strokes, executed with brute force and timing, as Rajasthan played their first match of the season at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. He used the long handle to maximum effect to clobber 12 sixes, as against five fours, in his 37-ball 103.

He brought up his ton with a six off Sakib Hussain (1/62) on his 36th delivery, recording the third-fastest century in the IPL after his own 35-ball hundred last year and Chris Gayle's 30-ball ton for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in April 2013.

(With ANI inputs)

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