The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) secured a morale-boosting victory over the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday. While fans expected the on-field performances to dominate chatter on social media, a fake letter, attributed to CSK, went viral on the internet. The letter claimed that the franchise had lodged a complaint against Sunrisers Hyderabad for 'black magic' performed by a fan in the stadium. Former IPL chairman Lalit Modi debunked the myth, calling the letter 'fake', but claimed that one franchise owner did perform 'superstitious rituals' in the past.

A video of an SRH fan performing a ritual with a lemon in his hand at the stadium went viral on social media, with some even claiming that the 'superstition' resulted in the dismissal of a CSK player. This prompted someone to release the fake CSK complaint letter online.

SRH fan tried lemon black magic in the stands to get CSK batters out



Sunrisers Hyderabad fans bringing full desi jugaad energy #IPL2026 #SRHvsCSK #Hydrabad pic.twitter.com/dEEeAf29cF — The Buzz Filter (@TheBuzzFilter) April 19, 2026

Lalit Modi, who is no stranger to the IPL's intricacies, claimed that a team owner once performed a superstitious ritual in the opposing team's dressing room.

"Seems fake this time. But one team owner did indulge in this type of practice," Lalit Modi wrote in his post.

Seems fake this time. But one team owner did indulge in this type of practice



https://t.co/yve61D4nS0 — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) April 19, 2026

"I remember I posted about a team owner doing this to the opposing team, by doing exactly this themselves in the opposing team's dressing room. I even alerted the opposing team owners about this way back in the 2011 season, when it happened and I received an alert with concrete proof. I will reveal all these types of activities, and who conducted them, in the movie or TV series as decided by my team," he further added.

I remember I posted some team owner doing this to the opposing team. By doing exactly this themselves in opposing team dressing room. I even alerted the opposing team owners about this way back in 2011 season - when it happened and I got an alert with concrete proof. I will… https://t.co/jxmv84Nkwv — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) April 19, 2026

As for the IPL 2026 standings, the Sunrisers Hyderabad are placed 4th after winning three of their first six games. The competition for a top-four spot, however, is quite fierce, with the likes of Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans also on six points. The Super Kings, on the other hand, are currently 7th with just two wins from four games.

Featured Video Of The Day

Delhi vs Mumbai IPL 2026: Fans Flood Arun Jaitley Stadium for High-Voltage Clash