Delhi Capitals spinner Kuldeep Yadav narrowly missed a hat-trick against Kolkata Knight Riders in their IPL 2026 game at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on Sunday. Bowling the 14th over during KKR's chase of 204 runs, the DC spinner dismissed Ajinkya Rahane and Rinku Singh on consecutive deliveries. Kuldeep nearly claimed a hat-trick as he managed to produce an outside edge off Tejasvi Dahiya's bat, but wicketkeeper Abhishek Porel dropped the catch. Missing out on a golden opportunity, that too due to a fielding blunder, the spinner fumed at Porel.

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Kuldeep Yadav marked his return with a stunning three-wicket haul to complement KL Rahul's blazing half-century at the top as Delhi Capitals outclassed an out-of-sorts Kolkata Knight Riders by 40 runs in an inconsequential final league match of the IPL 2026 in Kolkata on Sunday.

Rahul was at his explosive best, smashing five fours and four sixes in a 30-ball 60, his sixth fifty of the season, as Delhi Capitals posted a formidable 203/5 after Ajinkya Rahane opted to bowl.

In reply, comeback left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep tormented his former franchise with a decisive spell, first removing Cameron Green (2) cheaply before striking twice in two balls to dismiss Rahane (63) and Rinku Singh (0) off successive deliveries.

Kuldeep, who had gone wicketless in his previous three matches before being left out, returned with brilliant figures of 3/29.

KKR's chase unravelled after Rahane's dismissal as they were bundled out for 163 in 18.4 overs, slumping to their seventh defeat of the season.

Mitchell Starc, bowling against the franchise with whom he won the IPL title last season, also chipped in with 2/26 (3 overs).

Lungi Ngidi (3/27; 3.4 overs) took the last wicket of Varun Chakravarthy as Delhi Capitals finished with seven wins and seven losses to climb above KKR and finish sixth in the standings.

KKR ended seventh with six wins from 14 matches, marking yet another poor season under Rahane.

(With PTI Inputs)

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