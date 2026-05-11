Veteran all-rounder Krunal Pandya credited mentor and batting coach Dinesh Karthik for Royal Challengers Bengaluru's improved batting approach after his gritty knock against Mumbai Indians kept the side in the hunt and knocked the five-time champions out of the IPL playoffs race. Battling severe cramps and batting virtually on one leg, Krunal smashed an unbeaten 73 off 46 balls in a tense chase that RCB sealed off the final delivery. Krunal said Karthik's behind-the-scenes work with the batters over the last two seasons has played a major role in shaping the side's batting performances.

"If you look at last year and even this year, despite the ups and downs, a lot of credit goes to DK," Krunal said at the post-match press conference on Sunday.

"He has spent a lot of individual time with each player, understanding their strengths and weaknesses and working on them. He's always there for the batters. So yes, there's no doubt a lot of credit goes to DK for how we've batted as a unit." The left-hander revealed that RCB's clarity in pressure situations stemmed from detailed planning around match-ups and execution in crunch moments.

"We've discussed that if there's one bowler you fancy and feel you can take down, just play out those six balls properly," Krunal said.

"In that situation, I was set. I was in. And I realised it was becoming very difficult for me to run ones and twos because of the cramps. So I thought, 'okay, let me just stand and face all six balls' and capitalise on whatever I can." Krunal, who has batted in multiple positions throughout his IPL career, said he enjoys taking responsibility in difficult situations.

"I feel good that the team trusts me to do different roles," he said.

"Whenever I bat, I ask myself what the situation is and what the team needs at that moment. I've never focused on personal milestones. I always try to understand the team situation and how to approach it in the simplest way possible.

"And, honestly, however tough the situation is, somewhere I enjoy it." RCB eventually scrambled the two runs required off the final ball to complete a dramatic win, with veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar also making a decisive contribution with a crucial first-ball six in the last over after earlier delivering another effective new-ball spell of four wickets while giving away just 23 runs.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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