Kolkata Knight Riders' misery in IPL 2026 shows no signs of ending, with their campaign going downhill with every passing game. After losing their first two matches against Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad, KKR's most recent fixture against Punjab Kings was washed out due to rain. While the franchise is already grappling with multiple injury setbacks, another major blow has been the unavailability of Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana, who is yet to receive a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) from Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC).

According to a report by ESPNcricinfo, SLC has confirmed that Wanindu Hasaranga and Matheesha Pathirana are among 15 centrally contracted players who are still yet to undertake the mandatory fitness tests, while six other players have failed at least one attempt.

Pathirana, who sustained a calf strain during the T20 World Cup 2026, has recently resumed bowling in the nets. As per the report, he could join the IPL in India by mid-April. While no official date has been finalised for his SLC-mandated fitness test, it is expected to be conducted within the next week.

Hasaranga, who has been bought by Lucknow Super Giants, is dealing with a left hamstring injury, and his availability remains uncertain as he has not yet requested an NOC.

As things stand, only 24 out of Sri Lanka's 45 centrally contracted players have successfully cleared the fitness tests. The reasons behind players missing the tests range from injury concerns to logistical issues.

Ahead of IPL 2026, SLC had made it clear that players seeking permission to participate in the tournament would be granted an NOC only after successfully passing the mandatory Physical Performance Test.

Focusing back on KKR, the Ajinkya Rahane-led side has already lost pacer Mustafizur Rahman, who was withdrawn from the tournament, along with Indian fast bowlers Harshit Rana and Akash Deep, both sidelined due to injuries.

In their absence, KKR's bowling attack has been left in the hands of Vaibhav Arora and Blessing Muzarabani, with the 2024 champions struggling significantly with the ball in the ongoing season.

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