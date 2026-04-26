KKR Camp Furious, Angkrish Raghuvanshi Smashes Bat After Star Is Given Out For Obstructing The Field
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 witnessed a highly controversial moment on Sunday during the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants, when Angkrish Raghuvanshi was given out for obstructing the field
- Angkrish Raghuvanshi was given out for obstructing the field during KKR vs LSG match in IPL 2026
- The third umpire ruled Raghuvanshi out after he changed direction while attempting a single
- KKR players and coach Abhishek Nayar showed visible frustration over the obstructing the field decision
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 witnessed a highly controversial moment on Sunday during the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants, when Angkrish Raghuvanshi was given out for obstructing the field. The incident occurred in the fifth over after Cameron Green sent Raghuvanshi back while attempting a single. The batter got back into his crease with a dive, but Mohammed Shami appealed for obstructing the field.
The on-field umpire referred the decision upstairs, and the third umpire ruled that Raghuvanshi had changed his direction, handing him out. The decision did not go down well with the KKR camp, who were visibly surprised by the verdict. Raghuvanshi looked distraught and smashed his bat on the cushion, while KKR coach Abhishek Nayar was seen in a heated discussion with a match official.
Angkrish Raghuvanshi given out for Obstructing The Field!— Chai_Sutta (@Chai_SuttaGuy) April 26, 2026
worst decision by third umpire.pic.twitter.com/H211ptIf7E
OBSTRUCTING THE FIELD :— Maina Singh (@Maina_Singhx77) April 26, 2026
Angkrish Raghuvanshi gone for Obstructing the field.
Disappointed that Rishabh Pant going against spirit of the game. Even he can withdraw the appeal but he didn't. pic.twitter.com/fh64DXfG4U
Abhishek Nayar furious with the umpires on the call of giving Angkrish Raghuvanshi out. pic.twitter.com/uDyilKT314— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 26, 2026
KKR is unhappy with the decision on Angkrish Raghuvanshi. pic.twitter.com/8n6EBeWPdT— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 26, 2026
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper Rishabh Pant won the toss and opted to field against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their clash in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday in Lucknow. Their previous meeting earlier this season produced a thriller, with LSG edging past KKR in a contest decided by fine margins.
It has been a disappointing campaign so far for both teams, with LSG managing just two wins from seven matches, while KKR have fared even worse, registering only one victory from seven outings.
"We're going to bowl first. We want to once again put the opposition under pressure and find answers as a batting group. Just one change: Linde comes in for Siddharth. Definitely, we are working towards improvement. When there are lots of leaders in the group, you have to find a way, and we're pretty close to doing that. We just need to stick together and stay tight, because we know we can turn the season around from here. I'm pretty confident we can make it happen. Any kind of confidence helps, and we'll take that as well," Pant said.
"We were looking to bat first. At the moment, it's important to assess how we are playing as a team and give freedom to the batting unit. We need to assess the conditions. We are going with the same team. That victory was very good, but it's always about improvement. We had some good practice sessions and are looking forward to the game," KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane said at the toss.