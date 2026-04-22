Gujarat Titans pacer Kagiso Rabada has landed in fresh controversy after a video allegedly showing him smoking a cigarette went viral on social media. The South African fast bowler, who has been enjoying a decent run in IPL 2026 with GT, was reportedly filmed at an undisclosed location. Rabada has taken 10 wickets in six matches so far this season. While NDTV has not been able to verify the authenticity of the video, it has sparked a debate online over the ethics and professionalism of sportspersons.

The video also appears to feature several other Gujarat Titans players along with members of the support staff, although the identities of those seen in the footage could not be independently confirmed.

Kagiso Rabada was spotted smoking at the GT team hotel.



Rashid Khan and Gujarat Titans players and staff were also there, appearing to speak with him—it looked like Rashid was trying to stop him.



Was the theory about Rabada true? pic.twitter.com/0VT79nGPUU — Sonu (@Cricket_live247) April 22, 2026

It is worth noting that Rabada served a one-month ban from cricket in 2025, imposed by the South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport, after testing positive for recreational drugs. The pacer was forced to leave the IPL 2025 midway through the season and only rejoined the Gujarat Titans squad after completing his suspension.

In IPL 2026, Rabada has claimed 10 wickets in six matches at an average of 22.20, while conceding runs at an economy rate of 9.73.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans suffered a heavy 99-run defeat at the hands of Mumbai Indians at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Monday. The IPL 2022 champions will next face defending title-holders Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday, as they look to bounce back and improve their net run rate.

"One bad loss can't define us as a team. Every side has that one bad game in a long tournament," GT all-rounder Shahrukh Khan said in an exclusive conversation with IANS on Tuesday. "As individuals, we've put that behind us, taken the positives from what happened, and are now focused on moving forward."

"Obviously, my role is in the lower middle order. But as the game progresses, it's not about batting in fixed situations. Everyone has to be ready to walk in, adapt to the circumstances, and play their role," he added.