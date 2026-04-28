Jofra Archer has been almost unplayable in the past few matches. The pace that the RR pacer has notched up has made him almost lethal. He bowled with the same intensity in the Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals match. However, fire was met with fire by the Punjab Kings openers, Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh. Prabhsimran took Archer for two fours in the first over. Then, in the third over, Jofra Archer extracted an edge from Arya with a 138.8 kmph delivery. Priyansh poked at it, and the outside edge went wide of wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel. Had there been a first slip in place, it would most likely have been caught. Archer indicated to Riyan Parag that he did not realise there was no slip fielder.

Jofra Archer unhappy with Yashasvi Jaiswal & Riyan Parag:



When Priyansh Arya was fire against Nandre Burger, 25 off just 8 balls, no Rajasthan Royals bowler looked in control. The Jofra asked Jaisu to into the 1st Slip.

2nd balls edged and over to Jaiswal, & it raced away for… pic.twitter.com/e5P0nclJZm — MANU. (@IMManu_18) April 28, 2026

🔴 Jofra Archer clearly unhappy with Riyan Parag's captaincy



Look at that angry reaction from Jofra when the ball flew straight to the slips with no fielder present. Maybe he asked for a slip and Riyan refused — that's why he reacted like that. 😡🤯

pic.twitter.com/FQz9Mou1eJ — AK 45 (@ImRo45_Club) April 28, 2026

Earlier, Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Riyan Parag won the toss and elected to field first against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Mullanpur on Tuesday. While PBKS will be aiming to continue their unbeaten run in the IPL, RR will be looking to get back on track after losing three of their last four games. Those losses have left them fourth in the points table, with five wins and three defeats, giving them 10 points.

Speaking at the toss, RR skipper Riyan said, "We will be bowling first. It looks like a pretty good wicket, but there was a little cloud cover and a brief shower as well, so there should be a bit of moisture early on. We are trying to extract that, get a few early wickets, and hopefully chase it down. Two changes: Shimron Hetmyer sits out, Dasun Shanaka comes in. Yash (Raj Punja) comes in for (Ravi) Bishnoi."

On the other hand, PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer expressed his condolences to all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai, who lost his mother.

"We would have loved to bowl first as well because I asked one of our team members, and he told me that the wicket was basically covered for a couple of days due to bad weather. But other than that, I personally feel that anytime you bat or bowl, it's a great challenge, and all of us are pretty proactive irrespective of the toss decision. Suryansh Shedge and Lockie come in. All the individuals have certain goals, and so far it's going well. I want to share my condolences with Azmat and his family on the loss of his mother," Iyer said.

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer (c), Cooper Connolly, Suryansh Shedge, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Lockie Ferguson, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

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