There has been a lot of chatter around Jasprit Bumrah's workload management in the past, and the conversation was reignited amid his poor run of form in the ongoing IPL 2026. Bumrah has taken just three wickets in 10 matches, and his lack of impact has been a major reason behind MI's struggles in the competition. He remains one of the most economical bowlers for his side, but the star pacer has found it very difficult to take wickets - something that he is known for. Legendary Indian cricket team all-rounder Ravi Shastri urged MI to take good care of Bumrah for the sake of Indian cricket and said that with the ODI World Cup in 2027, Bumrah needs to ease his mental fatigue and work on his overall fitness.

"Bumrah has entered this IPL off the back of a heavy workload with the Indian team over the last 12 months. His struggles are not just physical. Mental fatigue is a big reason. Mumbai Indians need to look after him. Over the next two years, there is a packed schedule; multiple Test series and the 50-over World Cup are coming up. So, his fitness and workload will have to be managed very carefully," Shastri said on JioHotstar's Champions Waali Commentary.

Meanwhile, Sunil Gavaskar believes Jasprit Bumrah needs to simplify his approach to rediscover his rhythm, following another underwhelming outing in the Mumbai Indians' six-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2026.

Bumrah, widely regarded as one of the finest T20 bowlers, has endured a rare dip in form this season, struggling to make an impact even as MI chase momentum in the closing stages of the league.

Gavaskar pointed out that the issue is not a lack of effort but an attempt to do too much with the ball. “Bumrah is giving his best, but he seems to be trying too many extra things. He took a wicket after the strategic timeout, but it was a no-ball. Then he bowled a few more no-balls. He is creating wicket-taking chances, but luck is not on his side,” he told JioStar.

Highlighting technical aspects of his bowling, Gavaskar added, “His pace has also dropped. His go-to slower ball length has become fuller. The line that used to target the stumps is now drifting to leg stump. He is not known for bowling many no-balls, but this season he has already bowled six or seven.”

According to Gavaskar, Bumrah's experimentation has disrupted his natural rhythm, making him less effective in key phases. “He is overdoing things, and that's hurting him. He should go back to his basics and stick to what works best for him. Trying new things is affecting his rhythm and luck isn't helping either,” he said.

Despite the struggles, the former India captain backed Bumrah to bounce back quickly once he regains confidence, saying, “It will take just one or two games. Once he starts picking up wickets, he will be back on track. But Bumrah needs to keep it simple and stop overcomplicating his bowling.”

(With IANS inputs)

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