The Indian Premier League 2026 begins on March 28 with a match between defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru and SunRisers Hyderabad. Ahead of the big game, former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has shared his opinion on RCB's star batter Virat Kohli. The 37-year-old is only active in ODIs at the highest level, having retired from the T20Is and Tests. Kohli quit T20I cricket in 2024 and hung up his boots from the longest format the following year. Considring he is playing only one format for India, Pathan has said that it will be a challenge for Kohli to perform in IPL 2026.

"This time, things will be a little different for Kohli. For the first time, he will play the IPL having completely retired from Test cricket. He is playing only one format. It is not easy for anyone. But he has scored, and his performance has been brilliant. Even when he comes after a break, it has not been difficult for him in one-day cricket," Pathan said on his YouTube channel.

"In T20s, when you play the aggressor and come in not having played a lot, it will be challenging. But he has faced many challenges before as well. I am very excited to see how he will go forward this season," he added.

Kohli has been playing for RCB since the inaugural season of the IPL. He also served as the captain of the side from 2013 to 2021.

"Virat Kohli and RCB is an identity that goes together. He started with RCB and is still playing for them. He has delivered brilliant performances. It was also a golden period in his career when he captained the team; there were a lot of brilliant performances," said Pathan.

In RCB's title-winning campaign last season, Kohli scored 657 runs at an average of 54.75 and a strike rate of 144.71. He smashed eight fifties.

"When they won last season, his strike rate also went up. He did not play anchor but took the role of an aggressor. It was a very big factor. They will expect even this time that he keeps up the same form," Pathan concluded.