IShowSpeed is one of the most popular YouTubers in the world. The social media personality, whose real name is Darren Jason Watkins Jr., has 47.2 million followers on Instagram, while on YouTube he has 53.1 million subscribers. He is often seen at several sporting events, the most recent being WrestleMania. He is also an avid follower of cricket. He came to India during the 2023 World Cup and was seen wearing the Indian jersey. Now, in a viral video, IShowSpeed can be seen trolling Babar Azam while praising Virat Kohli.

IShowSpeed plays Cricket in Trinidad and Tobago.



"That's Babar Azam stuff" - when his partner plays a poor shot



"Shoutout to my homie Virat Kohli baby" - after he plays a good shot

pic.twitter.com/d2piAdXTiq — Gaurav (@Melbourne__82) April 25, 2026

In the video, the YouTuber is seen playing a cricket match in which one of his friends plays a poor shot. "That's Babar Azam stuff," IShowSpeed says. He then plays a good shot and adds, "Shoutout to my homie Virat Kohli, baby."

Meanwhile, former England captain Michael Vaughan has stirred an online debate with a bold take, this time regarding legendary India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Virat Kohli. Kohli was at his elegant best as he slammed 81 off 44 balls in RCB's IPL 2026 match against Gujarat Titans (GT) on Friday, prompting veteran England cricketer Sam Billings to express his admiration on social media. Billings questioned whether there is anything better than watching Kohli in full flow, to which Vaughan responded by naming England star Joe Root.

"Is there anything better than watching Virat Kohli in full flow?" posted Billings, who is currently playing in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) for Rawalpindi.

"Yes... Joe Root," replied Michael Vaughan, accompanied by a cheeky laughing emoji.

Kohli and Root are two of the greatest batters of their generation and firmly belong among the greatest batters in cricket history. While Kohli is the second-highest run-scorer in cricket history across all formats, England's Root is fast closing in on Sachin Tendulkar for the title of the highest run-scorer in Test cricket.

Vaughan's response sparked a major debate on social media, with several fans sharing their opinions. Some even trolled Vaughan for suggesting that Root is better to watch than Kohli.

Featured Video Of The Day

Tushar Deshpande's Brilliant Final Act Ensures Thrilling Win For RR Over Gujarat Titans