The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has taken serious note of repeated violations of the guidelines issued to franchises participating in the Indian Premier League (IPL). As per the recently released directives by BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia, franchise owners were instructed to stay away from the playing area and refrain from making any physical or verbal contact with players or team staff during matches. However, these protocols were allegedly breached on multiple occasions by some team owners, leaving the BCCI displeased.

According to a report by The Indian Express, the board has made it clear to all franchises that any further violations of the guidelines will invite strict action.

"One of the most worrying aspects has been the behaviour of the team owners. They have been flouting rules and haven't been cooperating. By way of evidence, there are photographs of them near the dugout. Some even carry their phones to the ground. They have been warned but it hasn't helped," an official aware of the league's policing process told The Indian Express.

Earlier, BCCI issued a formal communication to all 10 IPL franchises, warning of potential 'honey-trap' concerns during the 2026 season.

The board has adopted a stricter stance to prevent serious allegations, including sexual misconduct, against players or officials participating in the T20 league.

In the statement, Saikia told the franchises: "The BCCI draws the attention of all franchises to the well-documented risks of targeted compromise and honey-trapping that pervade high-profile sporting environments. The possibility of incidents giving rise to serious legal allegations, including those under applicable laws on sexual misconduct, cannot be discounted. IPL franchise management must remain vigilant and proactive in mitigating such risks at all times," Saikia stated in a seven-page guideline issued on Thursday.

A task force has been established, comprising members from the BCCI and the IPL Operations team. This team will be responsible for conducting hotel room checks. Any case of unauthorised access will be met with strong disciplinary action, with potential punishments already outlined.

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