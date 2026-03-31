The IPL Governing Council on Tuesday expressed its deepest condolences on the untimely death of Jan William Langford, a British broadcast engineer who was working with the BCCI for the 2026 edition of the league, and assured assistance to his bereaved family. The 76-year-old Langford was found unconscious in his room at a hotel in south Mumbai on Monday morning, following which he was rushed to a hospital by the hotel management. He was declared dead on arrival, an official said.

"The IPL Governing Council and all stakeholders involved express their deepest condolences on the untimely demise of Mr. Ian Williams Langford, a dedicated broadcast engineer who was an integral part of our broadcast operations. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends back home," the IPL said in a statement.

"The IPL is committed to providing all necessary support and assistance to Mr. Langford's family during this incredibly difficult time.

"The health, safety and overall security of every member involved in the smooth functioning of the IPL continue to remain of utmost importance," the IPL added in the statement.

Langford was on a work assignment as a broadcast engineer for IPL matches, the official said.

Nothing suspicious was found in his postmortem examination, a Marine Drive police station official said.

A case of unnatural death has been registered, and further enquiries are underway, the official added.