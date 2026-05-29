Rajasthan Royals' 15-year-old wonderkid, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, set the entire cricket world ablaze with his 29-ball 97 in the Indian Premier League (IPL) Eliminator against Sunrisers Hyderabad. But, right before the start of the match, Sooryavanshi sought blessings from the great Sunil Gavaskar by touching his feet. The teenager has developed a habit of touching the feet of elders, a gesture that is deep-rooted in Indian culture. While Sooryavanshi wasn't available for a lengthy chat with Gavaskar, the latter still managed to send across his message to the youngster.

During an interview with India Today, Gavaskar revealed what his message to Sooryavanshi was when the Rajasthan Royals opening batter touched his feet during the pre-match show in Mullanpur.

"What I would say to him is exactly what I said to him yesterday when he came just before the match, and we were doing a show on the ground. When he came and he touched my feet and I, and all I said to him was, 'lage raho bete, lage raho,' and that is exactly what I would say if I was batting with him down the other end," said Gavaskar.

Gavaskar Backs Sooryavanshi For T20I Debut

Gavaskar, a legend in Indian cricket, has turned into a Sooryavanshi fan, just like millions of Indians. Though opinions are divided over whether the boy should be rushed into the Indian team, Gavaskar wants him to be given the debut cap sooner rather than later.

"2026 will be remembered as Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Year. He (Sooryavanshi) is ready to play T20 International cricket," Gavaskar said in a YouTube show, Sports Tak.

"For England away T20 series, he will be selected. I mean he deserves to be selected after this brilliant show. If you don't give him chance after this performance, when will you give him chance? The former India skipper is quite sure that age shouldn't be a factor as he is hitting all and sundry at the ripe age of 15.

"Don't go by his age. He is hitting those bowlers who are older than him. In fact at 15, he is hitting bowlers with 15 years of international experience. Just look at his fearless approach," Gavaskar said.

However, if the selectors are to accommodate Sooryavanshi in the playing XI, they would have to leave out either Abhishek Sharma or Sanju Samson.

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