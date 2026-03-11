IPL 2026 Schedule Announcement LIVE Updates: The highly-awaited schedule of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season is set to be announced today. IPL 2026 is set to have a record 84 matches, but the first batch of fixtures are set to be confirmed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). According to reports, reigning champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are going to kickstart their IPL 2026 season against Sunrisers Hyderabad, and that too at home at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and three-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are reportedly going to face off in a heavyweight clash for the second game of the tournament.

