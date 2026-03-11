IPL 2026 Schedule Announcement LIVE Updates: The highly-awaited schedule of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season is set to be announced today. IPL 2026 is set to have a record 84 matches, but the first batch of fixtures are set to be confirmed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). According to reports, reigning champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are going to kickstart their IPL 2026 season against Sunrisers Hyderabad, and that too at home at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and three-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are reportedly going to face off in a heavyweight clash for the second game of the tournament.
Announcement shortly!
The host broadcaster of IPL 2026 is set to officially announce the schedule in the next few minutes. Stay tuned, folks!
Samson-Jadeja reunion?
CSK and RR were involved in the most high-profile trade in IPL history ahead of IPL 2026, with Sanju Samson joining the five-time champions and Ravindra Jadeja going the other way. These two sides facing off in the first game would be cause for a spicy start to the season!
CSK to face RR in opener?
According to a report by The Indian Express, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are set to play Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their first match of IPL 2026. However, the match will not take place at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Instead, it is set to take place at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati!
First batch to be revealed?
We are unlikely to get the entire schedule today, with the first batch of fixtures set to be announced today. A major reason for this are elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Assam during that period.
MI vs KKR first up?
According to further details in the report, Mumbai Indians (MI) will open their campaign against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Wankhede Stadium on Super Sunday, March 29. That should be an absolute cracker!
Chinnaswamy to host opener?
According to a report by The Indian Express, defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will play the first match of IPL 2026 against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Interestingly, it will take place at their home ground, the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.
Hello and welcome!
A very warm welcome to one and all. The mood is quite festive today, because the first batch of fixtures for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season is set to be announced shortly. Stay tuned to NDTV Sports for all the live updates!