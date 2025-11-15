Uncapped leg-spinner Mayank Markande will return to his former franchise, the Mumbai Indians (MI), following a successful trade from Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). He joins MI for his existing fee of INR 30 lakh.

Markande began his IPL career with MI, representing the franchise in 2018, 2019 and 2022, before turning out for Rajasthan Royals in 2021 and Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2023 and 2024. He has featured in a total of 37 IPL matches, taking 37 wickets.