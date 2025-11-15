IPL 2026 Retentions LIVE Updates: The Sanju Samson-Ravindra Jadeja trade saga officially concluded today as Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises take a step closer to confirming the list of their retained and released players, ahead of the auction. Rajasthan Royals officially confirmed their trade deal with Chennai Super Kings that saw Samson joining the 5-time IPL winners, with Jadeja being shipped to the winners of the 2008 season. The deal also included England all-rounder Sam Curran, who was traded from CSK to RR. In another big development, Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Mohammed Shami and Arjun Tendulkar joined Lucknow Super Giants in an all-cash deal. Shami was bought by SRH for Rs 10 crore in the IPL 2025 mega auction. What is interesting to see is that Jadeja, who earned Rs 18 crore per season at CSK, was bought for Rs 14 crore by RR.
IPL Retentions LIVE Updates - IPL 2026 Traded, Retained And Released Players:
IPL Trades LIVE: Markande Returns To Mumbai Indians
Uncapped leg-spinner Mayank Markande will return to his former franchise, the Mumbai Indians (MI), following a successful trade from Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). He joins MI for his existing fee of INR 30 lakh.
Markande began his IPL career with MI, representing the franchise in 2018, 2019 and 2022, before turning out for Rajasthan Royals in 2021 and Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2023 and 2024. He has featured in a total of 37 IPL matches, taking 37 wickets.
IPL Trades and Retentions LIVE: Nitish Rana Joins DC From RR
Rajasthan Royals batter Nitish Rana will now represent Delhi Capitals (DC) following a trade from Rajasthan Royals (RR). He will continue at his existing fee of INR 4.2 crore, which RR had bid for at the auction ahead of the IPL 2025 season. Ahead of the trade confirmation, Rana was heavily linked with a possible move to CSK. Ravichandran Ashwin had urged the Super Kings to target Rana at the auction, amid the buzz around the transfer of Jadeja and Currant to RR. But, the Royals made the swoop for Rana even before he could enter the auction.
IPL 2026 Trades LIVE: Ravindra Jadeja Takes Pay Cut
Ravindra Jadeja, after spending 12 years at CSK, is set for a return to the franchise where he started his IPL career, Rajasthan Royals. The all-rounder, who earned Rs 18 crore per season at CSK, has joined RR after agreeing to take a pay cut. Jadeja will now earn a salary of Rs 14 crore per year at the Royals, the reduction has been confirmed by IPL.
IPL Trades LIVE: MI Pay Tribute To Arjun Tendulkar
Though Arjun Tendulkar didn't play many games for MI, the franchise paid a beautiful tribute to the all-rounder as he joins LSG for a new adventure.
Everyone at MI wishes you the very best for the next chapter of your journey with Lucknow Super Giants
IPL Trades LIVE: Arjun Tendulkar Joins LSG
In another notable move, Arjun Tendulkar, son of Indian cricket great Sachin Tendulkar, has joined LSG for his existing price of Rs 30 lakh. First picked by MI at the 2021 IPL auction, he made his IPL debut for the franchise in 2023.
IPL 2026 Retentions LIVE: Shami to LSG!
Another big deal - Veteran India pacer Mohammed Shami is moving from Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for a fee of Rs 10 crore.
IPL 2026 Retention Live: 8 deals confirmed!
The BCCI has confirmed that 8 trade deals have gone through, including the high-profile moves featuring CSK and Rajasthan Royals.
1. Ravindra Jadeja to RR
2. Sanju Samson to CSK
3. Sam Curran to RR
4. Mohammed Shami to LSG
5. Arjun Tendulkar to LSG
6. Mayank Markande to MI
7. Nitish Rana to DC
8. Donovan Ferreira to RR
IPL 2026 Retentions LIVE: Samson-Jadeja deal confirmed!
OFFICIAL: Sanju Samson has joined CSK! Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran have gone to RR! The long negotiations have finally ended, and Samson's 11-year relationship with Rajasthan Royals comes to an end!
IPL 2026 Retention Live: Maxwell to CSK?
With several overseas stars on their way out, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be keen to sign a quality all-rounder. According to multiple reports, CSK are looking for a trade deal involving Glenn Maxwell, who is set to be released by the Punjab Kings. However, nothing concrete has emerged so far
IPL 2026 Retention Live: Welcome!
Hello and good morning! The IPL Retention deadline is today, and the Sanju Samson-Ravindra Jadeja trade is the biggest story leading up to it! Reports this morning confirm that the blockbuster deal between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) is all but complete and approved by the BCCI, with an official announcement expected later today.