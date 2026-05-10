Chennai Super Kings received a massive boost in the IPL 2026 playoffs race as the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side registered a thrilling 5-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday. Urvil Patel slammed the joint-fastest IPL half-century in 13 balls as CSK chased down the 204-run target in 19.2 overs. Thanks to the win, CSK are currently 5th in the IPL table with 12 points and although they have the same points as Rajasthan Royals, they are ahead of Net Run Rate (NRR). CSK will guarantee their spot in the Top 4 if they win their remaining 3 matches as it will take their tally to 18 points. If CSK win two of their remaining matches, they will have a very high chance of qualification with 16 points. However, just one win will mean that they will have 14 points from 14 matches and their qualification will be completely dependent on other results and NRR.

Five-time champions Chennai Super Kings rode on Urvil Patel's explosive 23-ball 65 to beat Lucknow Super Giants by five wickets in a tense IPL clash and keep their playoff hopes alive.

Urvil equalled Yashasvi Jaiswal's record for the fastest IPL fifty by an Indian, reaching the landmark in just 13 balls, as he smashed eight sixes and two fours to power CSK's chase of 204.

The young batter's fearless assault put CSK firmly in control before the hosts lost wickets in clusters during the middle overs, allowing LSG to claw their way back into the contest.

There were anxious moments towards the end, but Prashant Veer, who survived two dropped catches on 9, and Shivam Dube, who hit 15 not out off just seven balls, took CSK past the target.

The win lifted CSK into the top five of the points table, ahead of Rajasthan Royals on net run rate, with three league matches remaining.

Put in to bat, Lucknow Super Giants had a blazing start with Josh Inglis smashing a 33-ball 85 (10x4, 6x6).

English seam-bowling all-rounder Jamie Overton (3/36) triggered a mid innings collapse before Bengal all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed provided late impetus with a cameo of 43 not out (25 balls; 3x4, 3x6).

(With PTI inputs)

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