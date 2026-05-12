Gujarat Titans destroyed Sunrisers Hyderabad in an absolute dominant display in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. Batting first, GT scored 168/5 in 20 overs, with half-centuries from Sai Sudharsan and Washington Sundar. In reply, Sunrisers Hyderabad were bowled out for 86 - their lowest-ever score in the IPL. Kagiso Rabada and Jason Holder took two wickets each, while Mohammed Siraj also produced a disciplined effort. The win took GT to 16 points in 12 matches. It has all but assured them a playoffs spot.

It also means that the seven teams in contention are now effectively fighting for the remaining three spots. After a five straight win, their joint-longest winning streak, GT are two points ahead of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (14 points in 11 matches) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (14 points in 12 matches). Following them are - Punjab Kings (13 points in 11 matches), Chennai Super Kings (12 in 11 matches), and Rajasthan Royals (12 in 11 matches). Even Kolkata Knight Riders (9 points in 10 matches) and Delhi Capitals (10 points in 12 matches)

Since 2022, teams with 16 points have qualified as the fourth-best team. In 2022 (Royal Challengers Bengaluru), 2023 (Mumbai Indians), and 2025 (Mumbai Indians), teams qualified for the playoffs in fourth place with 16 points. So that is the minimum that teams generally require to advance. Only in 2024 did four teams finish on 14 points - Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, and Lucknow Super Giants - with RCB progressing due to a superior net run rate as the fourth-best team.

More updates to follow...

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