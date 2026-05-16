The IPL 2026 Playoffs race took a fresh turn after Chennai Super Kings suffered a 7-wicket loss against Lucknow Super Giants on Friday. It was a costly defeat for CSK as the five-time champions lost a position in the IPL Points Table and are currently sixth. While Rajasthan Royals have the same number of points, they have played one less match and have a superior Net Run Rate (NRR). Kartik Sharma slammed a fiery half-century as CSK posted a total of 187/5 in 20 overs despite LSG pacer Akash Singh taking a three-wicket haul. However, in reply, Mitchell Marsh scored 90 off just 38 balls to guide LSG to a stunning victory.

According to Star Sports, Gujarat Titans have the best chance of qualification to the IPL Playoffs at 98% followed by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (96.1%). Both teams have 16 points with 2 matches remaining in the group stages.

In third position, Sunrisers Hyderabad have a 70.3% chance of qualification with 14 points from 12 matches. While Rajasthan Royals currently have 1 point less than Punjab Kings, they have a better chance at 51.6%. PBKS have 13 points from 12 matches and considering their recent slump in form, the Shreyas Iyer-led side has a 48.8% chance of qualification.

CSK's dreams of qualification were dealt a massive blow and after the loss, they have a 28.4% chance.

KKR currently have a 3.6% chance while Delhi Capitals have a 3.1% chance of reaching the Playoffs.

Following the loss, CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad revealed their strategy for the two remaining matches.

"Well, first challenge is getting to Chennai. It's a long flight. After that, just make sure we comeback and improve what are the areas we need to improve and yes, try and adapt and assess the conditions as quickly as possible and it is a simple calculation for us. Win each and every game for how much ever games we play. So I think nothing simple. I mean, it is simple, nothing complicated. So quite easy here on for us. Nothing to worry about. Just make sure we have a good day. Make it count whoever has a good day and hope that we hope that we turn the things around," he said.

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