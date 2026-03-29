Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh lost his cool at a fan's insulting comment on social media again, leading to a string of posts on X (formerly Twitter). Harbhajan, who is a part of the commentary panel for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, snapped on the internet after a fan said that R Ashwin's arrival in Hindi commentary would finish Harbhajan's career the way the Tamil Nadu cricketer finished his international career. In no mood to let such a comment slip by, Harbhajan lashed out at the fan.

It all started when a troll account called West Indies legend Ian Bishop 'more Indian' than Harbhajan, Virender Sehwag and Navjot Singh Sidhu. Later, the same troll account asked Bhajji to focus on commentary, or else, Ashwin would take over that role too from him.

"The elephant walks through the market. Dogs bark a thousand times. Get out of here, Tomy. Not Homie," Harbhajan said in reply to the first insulting post.

In the second post, the legendary India spinner wrote: "Dogs can't digest ghee, and a loser like you can't stomach the reply. Get lost, Tommy."

R Ashwin made his Hindi commentary debut in IPL on Saturday as the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) comfortably in the season opener. Rumours of Harbhajan being jealous of Ashwin have long existed. Last year, the Turbanator even appeared on Ashwin's YouTube channel and even asked the recently-retired spinner if he believed in the 'jealousy' story.

“Do you think I am jealous of you? You are sitting with me today, and we have spoken at length. Do you think I am that kind of person?" Harbhajan had asked Ashwin in the video.

In reply, Ashwin had said: "Even if you were jealous at one point, it is justified. That is my point. I would never take it the wrong way because we are all human. Naturally, it is bound to be like that."