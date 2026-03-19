With the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 just around the corner, the Delhi Capitals unveiled their official jersey for the new season on Thursday. The design draws inspiration from the fierce tiger spirit that defines both the team and the city it represents, according to a press release from the franchise. The campaign brings together captains from both the men's and women's teams, Axar Patel and Jemimah Rodrigues, in a first-of-its-kind jersey launch that sees both sides unite. It captures a shared identity and celebrates the growing synergy between the two teams of the Delhi Capitals.

Speaking on the unveiling of the new jersey, Sunil Gupta, CEO, Delhi Capitals, said, "This jersey celebrates our city, identity and the fearless mindset we bring to the field. In a first for an IPL jersey launch campaign, we are also proud to feature our Women's team captain, Jemimah Rodrigues, as it reflects our commitment to building a unified Delhi Capitals culture across teams. Our Tigers in blue and red are ready, and we are looking forward to an exciting season ahead."

Earlier on Thursday, the former Ireland all-rounder John Mooney was appointed as the new fielding coach of the Capitals ahead of the IPL 2026 season.

John Mooney also became the first Irish coach to join the coaching staff of an IPL franchise. The former Ireland all-rounder took over the responsibilities from Gnaneswara Rao and Anton Roux, who held the position last season.

Mooney will work alongside head coach Hemang Badani, bowling coach Munaf Patel, assistant coach Ian Bell, and director of cricket Venugopal Rao during the IPL 2026 edition.

Delhi Capitals was established in 2008 as Delhi Daredevils before embracing a new avatar in 2019. In 2020, the team reached its first-ever final.

In 2023, Delhi Capitals became one of the five founding teams to participate in the Women's Premier League. The women's team has reached the final in all four editions of the WPL so far, finishing as runners-up each time.

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