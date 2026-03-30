A moment of distraught for the Kolkata Knight Riders fans, their Rs 25.20 Cr recruit, Cameron Green, picking out the lone man at deep cover on the opening night of the season and walking back after a 10-ball 18. Later, when Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickleton took down the Kolkata bowlers, there was no help from him to restrict the dangerous Mumbai duo, who took away the game. Captain Ajinkya Rahane didn't hide the problem when he was asked at the press conference. "It is challenging because our bowlers are injured... Cameron Green cannot bowl at this moment. When he starts to bowl, the combination will be slightly different."

He cheekily said at the presentation- 'That question you need to ask Cricket Australia' when asked why is Green could not bowl. Green is currently unable to bowl as he continues his recovery from back surgery, forcing KKR to operate without the man whom they bought to replace an Andre Russell-sized hole.

The issue isn't limited to Kolkata alone. Royal Challengers Bengaluru have had to hold back Josh Hazlewood on the opening night of the season due to fitness concerns. Sunrisers Hyderabad began their campaign without captain Pat Cummins, who is recovering from a back injury. Delhi Capitals are still waiting on Mitchell Starc, who is managing elbow and shoulder issues. Punjab Kings, meanwhile, are unlikely to get any overs from Cooper Connolly due to a suspected stress fracture.

Australian fast bowlers are among the most in-demand players in T20 cricket, but the home board makes sure that their workload is managed to appear for Country duties as well. Australia are scheduled to play 20 Tests between August 2026 and August 2027. At the moment, Cricket Australia is prioritising long-format fitness over early-season IPL availability.

For the franchises, it is an immediate tactical damage. With players are either unavailable or unable to bowl, the management is forced to reshuffle combinations, overwork domestic players, and compromise on match-ups.

And look at the financial imbalance. Franchises are spending upwards of Rs 20 crore on players they cannot fully control. They are not compensated by the BCCI if these players arrive injured or miss half the season. The IPL teams are left to absorb the shock.

The curious case of the Australian players raise questions on how the franchises can be better protected. Should there be pre-auction transparency and a clear chat with players on how their unavailability can be managed by the franchise? Should rules be changed to allow early-season or mid season replacements?

And above all should Boards like Cricket Australia compensate the franchises?

With Cricket Australia controlling the schedules and bodies of the players, the balance of the league seems to have tilted from the very first match of the season.