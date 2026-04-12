59 runs off just 36 balls, yet Ayush Mhatre was taken off the field by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) management during the death overs of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match against the Delhi Capitals (DC) on Saturday. Mhatre and wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson stitched a 113-run stand for the second wicket before CSK decided to replace the U19 World Cup winning captain with Shivam Dube. The decision triggered a huge debate, with many wondering if such a step would harm the youngster's confidence.

However, Mhatre himself has broken silence on the substitution, saying he was struggling to hit big shots towards the end of his stay. Which is why, the management was fair to send Dube on the field by retiring him out.

"There was nothing much. I was batting, and the team needed some big shots. Shivam also can hit big shots. I wasn't really getting it going, so the team planned it that way. It happens in the game," Mhatre said after the match on Star Sports.

Into his second season with the franchise, Mhatre also opened up on the atmosphere in the team, the support he has received from senior players, the coaches and the management to show his true potential on the field.

"It's very different and feels like a family for me. They treat me like a kid, so I really enjoy playing with them. The support staff is also helping a lot and working hard for us."

How CSK Defeated DC

A sensational century from Sanju Samson and a four-wicket haul from Jamie Overton handed over CSK their first victory of IPL 2026 as they defeated DC by 23 runs at Chepauk. CSK got their first win of the season, breaking their six-match losing streak at home. Put to bat first by DC, Samson (115* in 56 balls, with 15 fours and four sixes) and Ayush Mhatre (59 in 36 balls, with three fours and four sixes) took CSK to 212/2 in 20 overs.

In chase, Pathum Nissanka (41 in 24 balls, with five fours and two sixes) put on a 62-run stand with KL Rahul, and Tristan Stubbs scored a valiant 30-ball 60, but that was pretty much it from DC as a batting team, as Overton (4/18) and Kamboj (3/35) took wickets regularly. CSK is at the ninth spot, with a win and three losses. DC is in fourth spot, with two wins and two losses.

With ANI Inputs

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