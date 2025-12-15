IPL 2026 auction is all set to take place on Tuesday, December 16 in Abu Dhabi. A total of 350 players will be going under the hammer as all the ten franchises will be engaging in intense bidding wars. Many big names like Cameron Green, Venkatesh Iyer, Liam Livingstone are in the auction pool and are expected to fetch a whopping sum at the auction. Three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders will be coming in with the biggest purse of Rs 64.3 crore. Ahead of the marquee event, here's all you need to know about IPL 2026 mini auctions:

Green will get only Rs 18 crore

There is buzz that Green might surpass countryman Mitchell Starc (Rs 24.75 crore) to become the overseas player with the highest price tag at an IPL auction but there would still remain a catch.

Even if Green's bid goes northwards of Rs 25 crore, his salary for the season would still be Rs 18 crore (USD 1.9 million).

The bid amount and players' salary would be mutually exclusive with the former being deducted from team's annual player purse.

The reason being IPL's "maximum-fee" rule which states that a foreign player's maximum fee at a mini auction will be the lower value between the highest retention slab (Rs 18 crore) and the highest price at the previous mega auction (Rs 27 crore for Rishabh Pant in 2025).

When will the IPL 2026 mini auction take place?

The IPL 2026 mini auction will take place on Tuesday, December 16.

What time will the IPL 2026 mini auction begin?

The IPL 2026 mini auction will begin at 2:30 PM (IST)

Where will the IPL 2026 mini auction take place?

The IPL 2026 mini auction will take place at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

Number of slots available: The 10 teams need to fill up 77 slots with a cumulative purse of Rs 237.55 crore and among them.

CSK: 9 (4 overseas)

Delhi Capitals 8 (5 overseas)

Gujarat Titans: 5 (4 overseas)

Kolkata Knight Riders: 13 (6 overseas)

Lucknow Super Giants: 6 (4 overseas)

Mumbai Indians: 5 (1 overseas)

Punjab Kings: 4 (2 overseas)

Rajasthan Royals: 9 (1 overseas)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 8 (2 overseas)

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 10 (2 overseas)

Remaining purse for each team:

Kolkata Knight Riders - Rs 64.30

Chennai Super Kings - Rs 43.40

Sunrisers Hyderabad - Rs 25.50

Lucknow Super Giants - Rs 22.95

Delhi Capitals - Rs 21.80

Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Rs 16.40

Rajasthan Royals - Rs 16.05

Gujarat Titans - Rs 12.90

Punjab Kings - Rs 11.50

Mumbai Indians - Rs 2.75