Former Indian cricketer Mohammed Kaif has hailed veteran Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar following his heroics against the Delhi Capitals (DC) and noted that the pacer is still swinging the ball and troubling top batsmen. The former cricketer also wondered if an India comeback is possible. During a chase of 176 runs, Bhuvneshwar rattled the DC batting line-up in the powerplay and reduced them to 18/3. He ended his spell with three wickets, conceding just 26 runs in four overs. During this IPL, Bhuvneshwar has been sensational for the defending champions, taking 10 wickets in six matches at an average of 20.00 and an economy rate of 8.33.

This edition of the tournament also saw him join Yuzi Chahal to become the first-ever pacer and overall second bowler to complete 200 IPL wickets.

In a post on social media, Kaif recalled how Bhuvneshwar announced himself as a teenager and got Sachin Tendulkar out for a duck in the final.

"There are moments when one gets emotional. Watching Bhuvi bowl so beautifully today brought back memories of the days when he was just 17. I was the UP captain, and was impressed by his control and swing. But selectors said he was too young. I insisted. Bhuvi made his Ranji debut, got Sachin Paaji for duck in the final. He's 36 now, still troubles the best of batsmen with his swing. India comeback? Why not, Bhuvi still has it in him," he posted on X.

There are moments when one gets emotional. Watching Bhuvi bowl so beautifully today brought back memories of the days when he was just 17. I was the UP captain, and was impressed by his control and swing. But selectors said he was too young. I insisted. Bhuvi made his Ranji... — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) April 18, 2026

Bhuvneshwar debuted for India in 2012 and last donned the blue colours back in 2022 during the T20 World Cup in Australia. In 229 international matches for India, Bhuvneshwar took 294 wickets at an average of 29.50, with seven five-wicket hauls to his name and best figures of 6/82.

In 87 T20Is for India, he took 90 wickets at an average of 23.10, with two five-wicket hauls to his name and best figures of 5/4. The semifinal against eventual champions England, which India lost by 10 wickets, was his last appearance in Indian colours.

With this win, DC climbed to the fourth spot with three wins and two losses, giving them six points. RCB are in second place with four wins and two losses, giving them eight points.

When RCB were put in to bat first, they could manage only 175/8 in 20 overs, with Phil Salt (63 in 38 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes) being the only major contributor as wickets fell regularly. Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel took two wickets each.

Fifties from KL Rahul and Tristan Stubbs (60* in 47 balls, with four boundaries) and a finishing flourish from David Miller (22* in 10 balls, with a four and two sixes) guided DC to a brilliant win.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Featured Video Of The Day

IPL 2026 | Delhi Capitals Wins By 6 Wickets Against Mumbai Indians: Redemption For Sameer Rizvi