Former West Indies pacer Ian Bishop's remarks on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batter Aniket Verma received positive feedback from fans on social media. Aniket scored a quickfire 43 off just 18 balls during the IPL 2026 opener against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Saturday. The 24-year-old caught everyone's attention in the IPL last season, scoring 236 runs in 12 innings at an impressive strike rate of 166.20, with a best score of 74 off 41 balls. During his knock against RCB, Bishop reflected on the challenges Aniket had encountered during his journey as a professional cricketer.

Bishop revealed that Aniket lost his mother when he was just three years old and highlighted the sacrifices his uncle made to help him fulfill his dreams.

Fans praised Bishop for the behind-the-scenes research he performs on domestic players, noting that his cricket analysis is superior to that of the Indian commentators.

With SRH running out of batting, Aniket Verma (43) smacked four sixes and three fours in 18 balls to take his side past the 200 mark.

But it never looked enough against a raging Bengaluru batting side.

Devdutt Padikkal smashed a 26-ball 61, with four sixes and seven fours, as RCB raced to 203-4 in 15.4 overs with 26 deliveries to spare.

Star batter Virat Kohli hit 69 not out off 38 balls, including five sixes and five fours.

(With AP Inputs)