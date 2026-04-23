On Wednesday, IPL 2026 witnessed a fantastic contest between the bowlers. In the match between Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals in Lucknow, the former restricted the latter to 159/6 in 20 overs. All LSG bowlers conceded runs at less than 7.50 per over, barring Mayank Yadav (14 runs per over), who gave away 56 runs in four overs. In reply, Rajasthan Royals bowled LSG out for 119. After the match, Mayank was heavily trolled.

Mayank was playing after a long time. The pacer burst onto the big stage with terrific pace in IPL 2024. However, injuries cut short his progress. The bowler, who once delivered a 156.7 kmph screamer, has been on the sidelines for the last season and a half. However, he is now on a comeback trail.

"To see negative comments about Mayank Yadav today is horrifying. The kid nearly lost his career and livelihood at 21 years of age. Just seeing him play again is a huge boost. The fact that he clocked 150 kph again is a miracle. At 23, just pray for him that he stays fit. The control will come," Bishop wrote on X.

To see negative comments about Mayank Yadav today is horrifying. The kid nearly lost his career & livelihood at 21yrs. Just to see him play again is huge boost. The fact that he clocked 150kph again is a miracle. At 23yrs just pray for him that he stays fit. The control will come — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) April 23, 2026

Lucknow Super Giants head coach (LSG) Justin Langer admitted his batters have struggled to cope and adjust to the extra pace and bounce at the BRSABV Ekana Stadium and equated the pitches here to 'playing at the WACA' in his hometown Perth.

LSG have lost all of their home games so far in IPL 2026, with the latest instance of it coming through a 40-run defeat to Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday. "I think the pitch here is very different than in most of India. It's a brilliant cricket pitch. You see pace and bounce and we just haven't quite adjusted to it. I thought we started off with bowling quite well in it.

"We bowled well in the first game but we're just not adjusting to the extra pace and bounce. We saw that we've been out to the short ball a number of times, our batters, and that's what I would say," Langer said at the postmatch presser.

The side's batting returns at the venue this season have been modest - as seen from them making 141, 164/8 and 119. "So we're not adjusting. We see a lot of the wickets in India where the ball doesn't bounce very high. This is like playing at the WACA (Perth).

"There's real pace and bounce, isn't there? I mean you're seeing some really interesting cricket being played here and we just haven't been able to adapt to it at this stage. We haven't quite clicked, have we?" added Langer.

Despite the batting woes, Langer praised his pace unit, especially singling out young fast bowlers Mohsin Khan and Prince Yadav. "Last year our numbers were incredible and we were ruing the fact that a lot of our bowlers were injured or coming back from injury or not quite fit.

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