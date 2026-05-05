Lucknow Super Giants' IPL 2026 campaign is turning into a forgettable one, as the Rishabh Pant-led side continues to struggle at the bottom of the points table. With only two victories from eight matches, LSG are staring at elimination in what has been their worst season so far. Amid the setbacks, however, the franchise has found positives in the performances of pacers Mohsin Khan and Mohammed Shami. Both have delivered impactful spells, with Mohsin even registering a five-wicket haul against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Mohsin's success this season is the result of sheer determination and hard work. In 2022, he suffered a severe shoulder injury that nearly cost him his arm. After battling through that ordeal, he faced another setback in 2025 with a calf injury.

The IPL 2026 mini auction proved to be a turning point for the 27-year-old, as LSG retained him for Rs 4 crore. At the camp, Mohsin found guidance and support from veteran pacer Mohammed Shami, who became both a mentor and an elder brother figure.

Injuries are not new to Shami either, as he is still awaiting a return to the Indian team after taking a break due to his own fitness concerns. Despite his struggles, Shami extended a helping hand to Mohsin, guiding him through recovery.

"It had been almost 14-15 months since the operation. Shami bhai helped me a lot there. I would use all his equipment. He supported me a lot. People expect to see me the way I was before the surgery, so that's my goal," said an emotional Mohsin in a video posted by LSG on X (formerly Twitter).

We all deserve a Shami Bhai in our lives pic.twitter.com/JiB52Z3i56 — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) May 4, 2026

On the other hand, Shami reflected on Mohsin's early days in the LSG camp and how the two trained together to aid his recovery.

"When he came, it was a very difficult time. He was so afraid that he couldn't even walk or run. It does feel a little uncomfortable at first. I asked him, 'What are you afraid of?' He said 'I just got my crutches removed, so I am not getting the confidence to jog comfortably. So, I spoke to the doctors and said, 'Don't worry. Even if something little happens, you'll get to know. As long as he's here, let him be," he said.

"Within 3-4 days, he started catching and jogging. Told him to stop whenever he feels even the slightest discomfort. But till that happens, you keep at it. Otherwise, we'll go back by 5-6 months," he added.

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