Lucknow Super Giants failed to play spoilsport for Rajasthan Royals in their IPL 2026 clash on Tuesday in Jaipur. Already eliminated from the playoff race, Rishabh Pant and Co. aimed to dent RR's chances with a strong performance. Batting first, LSG posted an imposing 220/5 in 20 overs, with Mitchell Marsh top-scoring with 63. However, the momentum shifted dramatically in the second innings, as 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi stunned everyone with a breathtaking knock of 93 off just 38 balls, guiding RR to a convincing seven-wicket win with five balls to spare.

Following the defeat, LSG head coach Justin Langer addressed questions regarding captain Rishabh Pant's struggling form. Pant has endured a difficult season, managing 286 runs in 13 matches so far.

"As a coach, how do you rate Rishabh Pant as captain and as a batter? Because in this season, his batting is not up to the mark. So, as a coach, how do you think about Rishabh Pant's batting and captaincy? asked the journalist.

Replying to the query, Langer said, "Yeah, well, Rishabh's been around for a long time. I think he started playing in the Indian side from an 18-year-old. He understands it, and numbers don't lie. So, he'll be the first to admit it's been two very disappointing seasons for him with the bat."

"He's had some great innings but he'll be disappointed with those numbers. And, you know, you expect a lot from your senior players and he'll be, feeling it as much as anyone," he added.

Despite the loss, Pant remained positive about the team's performance, stating that while the results have not gone their way, he is proud of the effort shown by his players.

"We are proud as a team regardless of what our situation is right now. The kind of team we have, we know we can win this. Regardless of anything, we are confident enough as a team and as individuals. It hasn't gone our way and everyone knows that, but that doesn't take away the fact that we are a good team," he said during the post-match presentation.

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