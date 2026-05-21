Gujarat Titans batter Sai Sudharsan admitted that T20 cricket's constantly changing nature demands flexibility from batters, especially during difficult phases in a tournament. Rather than viewing lean scores as setbacks, the Tamil Nadu cricketer said he treats them as opportunities to improve. After emerging as one of the standout performers of the previous IPL season, Sudharsan has continued to display calmness and clarity amid the pressures that come with expectations, records and evolving demands of T20 cricket. "I don't look at it as a lean patch or a phase where I'm not scoring runs. It's a learning experience for me to move forward, improve, and get better. In an important tournament like this, it's crucial not to carry the residue of the previous innings. It can eat you up if you enter the game with memories of previous performances lingering in your mind. So, I try to keep things as open as possible," Sudharsan told JioStar.

"If the game has gone well, yes, we can carry the confidence, but if it hasn't, we try to keep our minds as fresh as possible for the upcoming games. There's a very famous quote by Babe Ruth, 'Yesterday's home runs won't win today's games.' That's my motto because whatever I've done yesterday doesn't serve a purpose for me today."

The opener explained that he prefers to approach every day and every season with a fresh perspective rather than relying on past accomplishments.

"I have to start the grind again from today. And when tomorrow comes, I'll start fresh again. So, I don't worry about or dwell on the last season. I try to take the learnings from it and remain as fresh as possible for the coming season or the coming day."

The 24-year-old further spoke about how rapidly T20 batting trends evolve and why adaptability has become one of the most important skills in the shortest format.

"It's also important to understand how the game is evolving because T20 cricket changes very quickly. As batters, we have to be versatile enough to adjust to what the team or the situation demands. If we are able to execute that, I think that's the best thing," he said.

Sudharsan also shed light on his successful opening partnership with Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill, a duo that has consistently laid strong foundations for the franchise over the last two seasons.

Praising Gill's tactical awareness and game reading, he described the Indian ODI and Test skipper as someone who brings calmness and balance to the partnership.

"Shubman is such a mastermind. He understands the game so well and is tactically very strong. It gives you a sense of freedom to do whatever you want because you know Shubman is there. And I think it's vice versa; when he tries to go after the bowlers, he knows that I'm there and can anchor the innings. I think we complement each other really well. We share a great relationship, understand each other very well, and take turns accordingly," he mentioned.

Having won the Orange Cap in IPL 2025, Sudharsan entered the new season carrying heightened expectations. However, he insisted that dwelling on past achievements serves little purpose in professional sport.

"It's actually very interesting. I don't look at the past anymore, to be honest, because it's already gone. What matters is the present," he said.

Sudharsan also recently achieved another major milestone by breaking Gayle's record for the most runs scored in the first 50 IPL innings.

Reflecting on the achievement, the left-hander said milestones help reinforce belief and provide reassurance that his process is working.

"When a record is broken, it's obviously a great feeling and a significant milestone to achieve because it validates that we are moving in the right direction. I feel those milestones and accolades help me believe in myself more, trust my abilities further, and continue improving along the same path," Sudharsan said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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