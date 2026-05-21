Kolkata Knight Riders assistant coach Shane Watson has hailed ace India mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy for continuing to play in the IPL through "pain" after suffering a hairline fracture in his left foot. Watson said Chakravarthy "desperately" wants to contribute in KKR's fight to stay alive in the IPL playoff race. Chakravarthy sustained the injury while fielding during KKR's away match against Delhi Capitals on May 8. He missed their next game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on May 13, with head coach Abhishek Nayar later confirming the fracture.

But with KKR needing to win remaining matches after the RCB loss, Chakravarthy returned for the successive games against Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians despite appearing not fully fit.

"Well, I'm not exactly sure where he is on his rehab journey at the moment. All I do know is he's obviously playing through a bit of pain at the moment, which just shows how brave he is, how much he wants to be here to contribute for KKR, and he's still bowling beautifully," Watson said after KKR's four-wicket win over Mumbai Indians here on Wednesday.

The India T20 spin spearhead had endured a poor run since the T20 World Cup triumph in March. He went wicketless and leaked 105 runs in his first three IPL matches -- a slump that badly hurt KKR's campaign early on.

However, Chakravarthy rediscovered his rhythm in the business end of the tournament, taking 10 wickets in four matches to fuel KKR's late resurgence.

"It's been brilliant to see the turnaround from the first few games of the season to the impact he's been able to consistently have every single game," Watson said.

"We are so lucky to have someone with Varun's skill and also his desperation to be here and want to play for KKR." After enduring a six-match winless streak, KKR have now won six of their last seven matches to keep their slender playoff hopes alive heading into Sunday's last match against Delhi Capitals.

But Chakravarthy was visibly struggling in the last two games, hobbling in pain while continuing to bowl against Gujarat Titans on May 16 and again against Mumbai Indians on Wednesday.

He has gone wicketless in the last three matches, conceding 47 runs against GT and 28 against MI.

Watson hailed his commitment, saying Chakravarthy could easily have opted out.

"Because with the pain that he's managing, he could have easily just said, 'I don't want to be a part of this, I'm just going to go and rest it.' "So we're very fortunate that he's all in and he's done a brilliant job again tonight. Obviously an unfortunate collision with Angkrish Raghuvanshi, but he did a brilliant job again tonight. So we're very grateful for everything that he continues to do for KKR." BCCI has taken note of Chakravarthy's injury, and the fact that he has continued to play despite it, but secretary Devajit Saikia has said with IPL is going on, they cannot "interfere too much".

"Had it been the Indian team situation, our control would have been more." India are scheduled to play seven T20Is in Ireland and England during their UK tour beginning on June 26.

Raghuvanshi suffers dizziness

KKR also suffered another injury scare during Wednesday's match, again involving Chakravarthy.

While attempting a return catch off Tilak Varma in the 11th over, Chakravarthy collided with wicketkeeper-batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi, who had sprinted all the way from behind the stumps towards the non-striker's end in an attempt to complete the catch.

Chakravarthy initially held on to the ball but spilled it on impact.

Raghuvanshi later walked off the field in the 14th over and did not come out to bat.

"Angkrish, unfortunately... he ran a long way to try and get that catch. Unfortunately, the collision he had with Varun Chakravarthy meant he ended up having some neck pain, a bit of dizziness and a headache within a couple of overs as well," Watson said.

Under sticky conditions at Eden Gardens, batting was difficult for both sides.

KKR's modest 148-run chase was far from straightforward as they kept losing wickets regularly.

Veteran Manish Pandey, finally getting his first batting opportunity of the season and promoted to No. 3 in Raghuvanshi's absence, set up the chase with a 33-ball 45, while Rovman Powell chipped in with 40 off 30 balls as KKR won by four wickets with seven balls to spare.

Pandey at his best

Watson was especially impressed with Pandey's batting and said the 36-year-old looked to be in the best touch in many years.

"I've worked with him previously at Delhi Capitals for a couple of seasons, and seeing him throughout the season, this is the best I've seen him bat over the last few years," said Watson.

"The positions that he's getting into, the freedom with how he's playing, the practice matches and centre wickets that he's been batting in as well -- he's been batting beautifully." Watson also highlighted Pandey's overall value to the squad.

"He's obviously a super experienced guy. He's an amazing fielder. He adds so much energy to our group, whether it's off the field, on the field, around the group. Those types of people, you give anything to have them in your squad." Praising Pandey's fitness and work ethic, Watson added: "I know when I was at his age, I certainly wasn't moving anything like he's moving in the field.

"He's still one of our fittest and one of our best fielders. We saw the incredible catch he took against RCB." PTI TAP PDS PDS

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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