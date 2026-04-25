Punjab Kings continued their red-hot form this IPL season and bettered their record for the highest-ever successful run chase, defeating Delhi Capitals by six wickets in New Delhi on Saturday. Chasing 265, PBKS openers Prabhsimran Singh (76 off 26 balls; 9x4, 5x6) and Priyansh Arya (43 off 17 balls; 2x4, 5x6) went into beast mode, putting on a 126-run opening stand in just 6.5 overs and recording the season's highest powerplay score of 105/0. They lost three wickets in quick succession, but skipper Shreyas Iyer made full use of his reprieves to anchor the record chase with seven balls to spare.

Iyer remained unbeaten on 71 (36 balls; 3x4, 7x6) as PBKS kept their unbeaten run intact.

PBKS now have six wins from seven matches, with one game ending in a rain washout in Kolkata.

Punjab Kings already held the record for the highest successful run chase in IPL history after chasing down Kolkata Knight Riders' 261/6 in the 2024 edition. This also stands as the highest successful chase across all T20 cricket.

Earlier, KL Rahul smashed a career-best unbeaten 152 - the highest score by an Indian in IPL history - while Nitish Rana also struck big with 91 as Delhi Capitals piled up a daunting 264/2 after opting to bat. Rahul's 152 was also the third-highest individual score overall in the IPL.

Brief Scores:

Delhi Capitals 264/2 in 20 overs (KL Rahul 152*; Nitish Rana 91).

Punjab Kings 265/4 in 19.5 overs (Priyansh Arya 43, Prabhsimran Singh 76, Shreyas Iyer 71*).

Punjab Kings won by six wickets

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