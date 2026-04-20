Rinku Singh fought through his lean patch to once again emerge as Kolkata Knight Riders' saviour. After registering back-to-back low scores, Rinku rediscovered his form against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday and guided KKR to a four-wicket victory. The win also marked KKR's first of the season after suffering five consecutive defeats. Chasing a target of 156, KKR lost wickets in quick succession. However, Rinku-renowned for his finishing prowess-rose to the occasion with a composed and match-winning unbeaten knock of 53 off 34 balls. He steered his side home with two balls to spare, showing remarkable calm under pressure.

Amid his struggles earlier in the season, Rinku had been subjected to severe trolling on social media. Some fans even made classist remarks, suggesting that the KKR batter was a "better player when he was underprivileged."

Former India opener Aakash Chopra came out strongly in Rinku's support following his decisive knock and slammed those making such insensitive comments.

"I feel very good for Rinku because he was being trolled a lot. The kind of nonsense people say is unbelievable. I heard many saying, 'Rinku was good when he was poor.' Aren't you ashamed of saying that? How would you feel if someone said the same thing about you?" Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

"People called him a useless player and forgot that he is a world champion. He doesn't get many chances. The position he bats at is not easy, and the team hasn't always used him well. Everyone goes through bad form. Rinku was trolled as if he had committed a crime," he added.

After the win, Rinku spoke about his mindset during the innings and revealed that his sole focus was on taking the game deep and finishing it for his team.

"My mindset was to take the game till the end because I had conversations with the coach and also with my batting partner. The idea was to take it deep since the match was in a tricky situation. (When he got a reprieve early in the innings) That's what happens sometimes, sir. In that moment, the mind doesn't work properly and you end up playing such shots," said Rinku.

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