Mumbai Indians' early exit from IPL 2026 has raised questions over Hardik Pandya's leadership credentials, with some experts and fans suggesting that the all-rounder shouldn't lead the team next season. Hardik had a challenging campaign, even from an individual standpoint, scoring just 146 runs in 8 innings and taking only 3 wickets. Former India batter Wasim Jaffer stated that while he wouldn't want Hardik to continue as MI captain next year, the franchise should definitely retain him to let him focus purely on his individual game.

"I will not make him the captain, but he will surely be retained. I want him to open up and get the best out of him," Jaffer said on his YouTube channel.

One being asked to name Hardik's replacement as captain, Jaffer added: "At this stage, it would be hard to pick a captain."

MI finished a disappointing ninth in the 10-team points table after suffering a 30-run loss to Rajasthan Royals in their final league game here - their 10th defeat in 14 matches.

Kieron Pollard, the batting coach of the franchise, insisted that there would be no finger-pointing at captain Hardik despite the franchise finishing ninth in the standings with just eight points.

"From a leadership perspective on Hardik, yes, it has not gone as well as he would have wanted as an individual," Pollard told reporters after the match.

"It might not have gone how we would have wanted as a management staff. But one thing you (should) know that we have tried each and everything to give him the best opportunity to lead the franchise, to do well." Pollard said it was a collective failure of the Mumbai Indians group.

"No one is going to sit here and put blame on point fingers. When you lose, especially, you have to look at it from a collective perspective. You win some, you lose some. But, at the end of the day, I wouldn't question certain things," he said.

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