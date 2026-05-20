There has been a lot of chatter around Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in the recent past due to his stunning performances in the ongoing IPL 2026. The 15-year-old sensation has been brilliant for Rajasthan Royals and several experts as well as fans have been calling for his inclusion in the national team. Former Indian cricket team fast bowler Mohit Sharma believes that Sooryavanshi is ready for the biggest stage and said that his selection right now is only depend on team composition and not talent. He was recently included in the India A squad for the upcoming tri-series in Sri Lanka beginning June 9.

“Of course, he should play for India. Why not? What do you need to play for your country? You need to perform against top players and top teams, which he is already doing in the IPL. Now, it comes down to team combinations and how the team thinks. If we are talking about whether he is ready or not, I would say try him out if there is a spot,” he said on SportsBoom.

“If you see Abhishek Sharma, he also plays an aggressive brand of cricket. Earlier, it was about power and range-hitting; now, there is a lot of focus on technique and timing. It is great for the current generation, led by players like Abhishek and Ishan Kishan,” he added.

While talking about his aggressive style of batting, Mohit Sharma even said that he is happy that he is retired now before predicting that the youngster would have smashed his bowling as well.

“Not just batting, but smashing all top fast bowlers. He will learn and evolve with time. Currently, he is only playing one style and format. With his talent, I am sure he will go a long way,” he said before adding with a laugh: “I am happy I have retired, or else I would have been smashed too.”

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