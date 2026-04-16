It was a special performance from fast bowler Rasikh Salam Dar as he picked up four wickets to guide Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a comfortable victory over Lucknow Super Giants in their IPL 2026 encounter on Wednesday. When RCB bought the pacer from Jammu and Kashmir for Rs 6 crore in the IPL 2025 auction, it felt like a long-term investment for the franchise. However, it took them three matches this season to finally give him a chance. While Abhinandan Singh got the nod ahead of him in the initial set of matches, Rasikh finally got his chance against Mumbai Indians and his stunning spell against LSG was enough to show why the franchise retained him despite not playing a single game in 2025.

The fast bowler showed tremendous control under pressure and took the wickets of Aiden Markram and Ayush Badoni to leave LSG struggling early. He came back to castle Mukul Choudhary just when the youngster was looking dangerous and the yorker to dismiss Avesh Khan was the perfect icing on the cake.

It was a big moment for the cricketer whose journey from Ashmuji in Kulgam district in Jammu and Kashmir has been anything but straightforward. He grew up in a schoolteacher's home in south Kashmir and his father, Abdul Salam, once said that he has seen troubled times and even faced rejection during selection trials early in his life.

“Rasikh has seen troubled times but what could I have done. I never gave them any reason and my children too have never asked me much,” he told The Indian Express. “Many people have helped. He was rejected during selection trials earlier but I had the belief that one day he will definitely play,” he added.

Rasikh even considered giving up on his dream but it took insistence from his family to attend the Jammu and Kashmir U-19 selection trials where ex-India cricketer Irfan Pathan was in charge of talent identification.

The youngster was brought into the senior team set up and he attends all the camps and practice games.

A call from the IPL soon followed as Mumbai Indians bought him in 2019 and he soon made his debut for the side as a teenager. However, he was banned by the BCCI for two years for submitting a faulty birth certificate.

He joined Kolkata Knight Riders in 2022 but injuries and bad form meant that he played just two games in the tournament. The struggle continued but RCB saw promise in him and his performance on Wednesday validated their belief.

His father's old words probably explained it best: “Apne gaon ka naam uncha kar diya.” (He has made his village proud).

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