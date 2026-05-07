Pat Cummins-led Sunrisers Hyderabad put up an all-round show to humble Punjab Kings by 33 runs in their IPL 2026 game at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday. With the win, SRH dethroned PBKS from the top spot and inched closer to a playoff berth. The side moved to 14 points after completing 11 matches in the season. SRH have three more league games remaining. Speaking after the game, former India batter Wasim Jaffer praised Cummins and Co. He added that pacer Sakib Hussain is the find of the season for the side.

Right-arm seamer Sakib hails from Bihar. He was picked by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 30 lakh at the IPL 2026 auction. The pacer made his IPL debut against Rajasthan Royals and returned terrific bowling figures of 4 for 24. He played six games after that and managed to pick up a wicket in each of the contests.

"I think Sakib Hussain is the find of the season for SRH. Ehsan Malinga as well. He was getting hit at the start but has been a revolution. SRH's bowling has stepped up a lot. If the bowling complements the batting like this, then they are a team to beat. Sunrisers have almost confirmed their playoffs spot now and will aim to finish in the top two," Jaffer said on his YouTube channel.

"SRH have everything to win the title. Their batting is going good. The openers are giving good starts. Others are in good form as well. Almost the entire team is in form. What else do you need? The bowling has been good too. They have it all and can go all the way. To win the championship, luck factor is also a bit important. If they get that too, they can certainly go all the way," he added.

Talking about the game, Heinrich Klaasen and Ishan Kishan slammed fiery fifties as SRH posted 235 for 4 after opting to bat first. Abhishek Sharma fell for 35 off 13, while Travis Head scored 38 off 19. The duo stitched a 54-run opening stand in 3.3 overs. Ishan Kishan then scored 55 off 32, while Klaasen slammed 69 off 43.

PBKS got off to a poor start (4 for 2 in 1.1 overs and 23 for 3 in 3.2 overs) in the chase and never really recovered. Cooper Connolly fought a lone battle with an unbeaten century (107 not out off 59) but lacked support from the other end.

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