Chennai Super Kings have one of the biggest fan followings among all franchise T20 teams across the world. Their reputation was built on the five IPL titles they won between 2010 and 2023. The last two seasons, as well as the ongoing one, have not been smooth for them. Under Ruturaj Gaikwad, the formidable CSK are yet to find a solid footing. So far, they have lost four out of six games. Gaikwad's own form has also been underwhelming. He has crossed 25 only once in six matches so far.

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar blamed the CSK management for Gaikwad's poor form. "This blame, I'm going to put at the doorstep of the owners and the people who make the big decisions. Because Gaikwad, before he was captain, was phenomenal at the top of the order," Manjrekar said on Sportstar's Insight Edge podcast.

"And then that thing with M.S. Dhoni - whether he's going to be playing, whether he's going to be captain - they handled that very badly. And this is where you see the sycophancy of Indian culture that has seeped into cricket as well. I mean, it isn't just a fan following of Dhoni; there is sycophancy around it."

He narrated a personal incident when he was targeted.

"There was one instance of Dhoni trying to put his bat into the crease, and it was a very close call. And I said, well, he is clearly short of the crease and it should be a run-out. They [the fans] got angry with me for saying that because it was anti-Dhoni. So somewhere they lost sight of the whole picture," he said.

Dhoni is yet to play a match in IPL 2026 as he is sidelined with a calf strain. There is still no clarity on when he will return. When he does come back, the complications for CSK won't reduce, says Manjrekar.

"Maybe, but then you have to play Dhoni on the field. And how do you do that? I mean, increasingly, he's finding it tough to deliver. So it became a bit of a joke when he used to come down the order and just play three or four balls. The coverage would hype that up as well - 'What an innings' - and it lasted four balls," Manjrekar said.

"So that's not feasible anymore, and it was never going to be a long-term thing. I can't pretend to know how Ruturaj felt when M.S. was on the field but not captaining, as opposed to M.S. not being there and him being solely in charge."

Featured Video Of The Day

Tushar Deshpande's Brilliant Final Act Ensures Thrilling Win For RR Over Gujarat Titans