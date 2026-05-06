A little fan's heartwarming gesture towards a cheerleader during the IPL 2026 clash between the Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings has gone viral. The video captured a young girl giving a hand fan to one of the DC cheerleaders at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. The cheerleaders had a short interaction with the girl, who then gifted them the fan in return for their kindness. The cheerleader, who was wearing a white top and a red-and-blue skirt, thanked the girl for the fan before passing the device to her colleagues.

One of the cheerleaders even gave the little girl a DC flag to thank her for the gesture.

Look at the priceless reaction of the cheerleader when a little girl gifted her a hand fan during the live IPL match in Delhi's 45°C heat.



First, the cheerleader interacted with the girl, and moments later, the little girl gifted her the hand fan.



A beautiful gesture from... pic.twitter.com/qruV2Vy8Sw — Sonu (@Cricket_live247) May 6, 2026

New Delhi experienced relatively cool and pleasant weather, with temperatures peaking around 33 degree C to 34 degree C and lows near 20 degree C to 23 degree C. However, the National Capital Region experienced high humidity, peaking near 90% during early morning fog and averaging over 50% throughout the day due to unseasonal rain.

Meanwhile, the BCCI announced on Wednesday that the IPL 2026 final will be held in Ahmedabad on May 31 instead of Bengaluru as originally planned.

The board said the venue was shifted because of "certain requirements" from local authorities and the state association.

Bengaluru was cleared to host five games this IPL season despite a stampede last year outside its main cricket stadium that killed 11 young fans.

Qualifier 1, featuring the top two teams in the standings, will be played on May 26 at Dharamsala, with a direct berth in the final at stake.

Chandigarh will host the Eliminator on May 27 between the third and fourth-placed teams. The same venue will also stage Qualifier 2 on May 29, where the loser of Qualifier 1 will face the winner of the Eliminator to determine the second finalist.

The title clash will be held at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, the world's largest cricket stadium with a capacity of 130,000.

(With AFP Inputs)

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