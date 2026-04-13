Former India batter Manoj Tiwary has vowed to 'go and protest and fight' if the selectors leave out Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain Shreyas Iyer for upcoming T20I assignments. During a discussion on Cricbuzz, Tiwary praised Shreyas for his composure and highlighted the batter's purple patch with the bat since the start of IPL 2025, where he led PBKS to the final. On Saturday, Shreyas slammed a match-winning 69 not out against Sunrisers Hyderabad to continue his rich vein of form this season.

Tiwary suggested that Shreyas deserves a place in India's T20I team and promised to go on strike if head coach Gautam Gambhir and the selectors keep him out of the side.

"He showed great composure in his batting. If, even after this, he is not selected for the Indian team, we will go on a protest and fight for him. We will try to ensure that he gets what he deserves," said Tiwary.

"We have already seen that Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have taken retirement. The Indian team needs a player who can show full control and help the team win ICC trophies," he added.

During the same discussion, Sehwag touched upon Shreyas' ability to win games for his team on a regular basis. He also suggested that leaving Shreyas out of the T20 World Cup squad was a big surprise.

"Shreyas finished the match for his team. He did the same in the previous match. Shreyas has been doing this for a long time. I am surprised that he wasn't able to get a spot in India's World Cup team. He did so well in the previous IPL, leading Punjab Kings to the final. I just hope he is able to get a place in the Indian team for the next T20 World Cup," said Sehwag.

"I will repeat once again that I am surprised that Shreyas wasn't a part of India's T20 World Cup team. I hope that he gets his spot in the T20 team after this year and is able to cement his place," he added.

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