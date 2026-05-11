Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter Jacob Bethell has finally broken his silence on the debate surrounding whether he should prioritise the England County Championship or IPL 2026. The discussion gained traction after England great Sir Alastair Cook suggested that Bethell should leave the IPL midway to focus on red-ball cricket by playing in the County Championship. Cook's remarks came after Bethell was benched for the first few matches of the season, with RCB opting to open with Virat Kohli and Phil Salt. However, Salt's finger injury opened the door for Bethell's inclusion in the playing XI.

The comments were countered by former England captain Kevin Pietersen, who backed Bethell's decision to stay with RCB, stating that remaining in the IPL environment would enhance his knowledge, exposure, and overall development as a cricketer.

Ahead of RCB's upcoming clash against Mumbai Indians, Bethell defended his decision to prioritise the IPL over domestic commitments, insisting that he believes it is the right move for his career at this stage.

"This is the marquee tournament of the year, with some of the best cricketers in the world playing in it. Everyone thinks differently, but from a personal point of view, I think I've made the right decision. This is the marquee tournament of the year, with pretty much all of the best cricketers in the world playing in it," Bethell told reporters.

"I definitely don't think it's going to hurt my career or stop me from getting better. I think it's going to do the opposite. Everyone's allowed to think what they want. That's absolutely fine. Everyone thinks differently, but from a personal point of view, I think I've made the right decision. At the end of the day, I'm pretty happy with where I am," he added.

Bethell also opened up on his personal form. He admitted he has not enjoyed the start to the tournament he had hoped for, but stressed that his focus remains on making an impact in the next game.

"I have not got off to the start that I would have wanted in this tournament, but the only game that matters is the one tomorrow. I never really feel like I am fighting for a spot. It is more of a hunger to contribute to this team. It does not feel good when you are not contributing to wins, and there is definitely a burning desire to go out there and put in a match-winning performance tomorrow," he said.

(With ANI Inputs)

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