The mega valuation that Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) generated as they changed hands ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 has seen the world take note of the T20 competition. A consortium led by the Aditya Birla Group (ABG) on Tuesday acquired a 100 percent equity stake in RCB for a whopping USD 1.78 billion (approximately Rs 16,706 crore) from its current owner, United Spirits Limited. RR was acquired by a US-based Kal Somani-led consortium for USD 1.63 billion (approximately Rs 15,290 crore). The Somani-led consortium includes Rob Walton from the Walmart family and the Hamp family (Ford Motor Company). Combined, the teams are now valued at over Rs 31,000 crore.

Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal believes the valuation will only rise in the coming years. His bold declaration is that each team will be worth USD 4 to 5 billion (Rs 37,600 crore to Rs 47,000 crore) in the next decade.

"In both the deals, whether it was Rajasthan Royals or RCB, it was an unbelievable valuation. I entered the IPL in 2019 when I took a 50 percent stake in the then Delhi Daredevils, which is now the Delhi Capitals. I had a tough time convincing my father that we should spend Rs 550 crore for a 50 percent stake. Now I look like a genius," Parth Jindal said at a forum.

"When the last media rights went for Rs 50,000 crore, that was the moment IPL truly arrived. The viewership numbers are there for all to see. If any media company wants to play in India, they have to play the IPL. If any brand wants to play in India and gain visibility, they have to play the IPL. The advent of the WPL was a watershed moment for the sport. The thing about sports is that it is almost seen as a safe asset today. Today, consistency in viewership can only be achieved through the IPL; hence it has become a very attractive property. This is a scarce asset, and there are only 10 IPL teams. Everybody would want a piece of it. I won't be surprised if each IPL team in the next decade is worth USD 4 to 5 billion."

The mega deal for RCB from the consortium - which also includes Blackstone's perpetual private equity strategy, BXPE (with Viral Patel as CEO), Bolt Ventures owned by American investor David Blitzer, and media conglomerate Times of India - makes it the costliest IPL team ever.