A new and shocking development has emerged in the trade negotiations involving all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson. Ahead of the IPL 2026 retention deadline, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) were reportedly working on a swap deal, with Jadeja moving to RR and Samson heading to CSK. Later, several reports suggested that RR had demanded Jadeja along with England star Sam Curran in exchange for their skipper Samson. However, a new update has revealed that the trade talks between the two franchises have stalled.

According to Cricbuzz, the inclusion of Sam Curran is the primary reason for the delay, as RR does not have space to accommodate the English all-rounder. For context, each franchise can include a maximum of eight overseas players in their roster.

With Jofra Archer, Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kwena Maphaka, Nandre Burger, and Lhuan-dre Pretorius already in the squad, RR's overseas quota is full.

Beyond the roster limit, RR also lacks the funds to acquire Curran. Their current purse value stands at Rs 30 lakh, while Curran's auction price is Rs 2.4 crore.

Can RR still include Jadeja?

There is still a possibility for RR to secure Jadeja and Curran, but it would require bold decisions. The franchise would need to release one of their overseas players to free up both space and funds for Curran.

Interestingly, Rajasthan Royals were Jadeja's first IPL team. He made his debut for them in 2008 as a 19-year-old and was part of their title-winning squad that year. Jadeja represented RR in the first two seasons but was suspended in 2010 by the IPL for attempting to negotiate a contract directly with Mumbai Indians, which was against the rules. After serving the ban, he played for Kochi Tuskers Kerala in 2011.

Since joining CSK in 2012, Jadeja has been an integral part of the franchise. Apart from the two years when CSK were suspended, he has remained a core member of the team for over a decade, contributing significantly to three of their five IPL titles.