The wait for Sanju Samson's first big innings for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026 ended in spectacular fashion on Saturday. Samson rediscovered the batting form that saw him slam three straight half-centuries in the T20 World Cup 2026. Samson (115 not out off 56 balls) and Ayush Mhatre (59 off 36 balls) added 113 runs for the second wicket to power CSK to a competitive 212 for two, while the Delhi Capitals stumbled against Jamie Overton's superb spell (4/18) and were bundled out for 189.

After slamming his fourth century in the IPL, Samson was asked by former India coach Ravi Shastri about finally getting the 'monkey off his back'.

"Yes, sir, it feels great. Thanks to you. I think you seem to be my lucky person to meet before every game, so please come every game, sir," Sanju Samson said.

"Don't be modest," replied Ravi Shastri.

"Yes, sir, absolutely. To be very honest, no matter how good your form is or how many matches you've won for your country, a couple of failures definitely put a lot of doubts in your mind. I just wanted to go back to my basics, believe in myself and stick to my scoring patterns. A lot of thoughts came in - whether I should go harder at the start or change my game plan. But I definitely wanted to stick to what was working, and luckily, it came off beautifully today," Samson added.

While it was the Super Kings' first win of the season, the Capitals slumped to their second consecutive defeat.

Samson was the chief architect of CSK's wonderful Chepauk night.

After being asked to bat first, Sasmson brought up his first substantial knock in a Yellow jersey, and was involved in an excellent stand with Mhatre, who underlined his massive potential in bold letters, for the second wicket -- 113 runs in a little over 11 overs.

It was Samson's fourth IPL hundred, the first for CSK and the first one in this IPL season.

A big score from Samson was essential for himself and CSK to restore the belief of 'Anbu-den' faithfuls in their team, and he did that on the night with a brilliant innings in front of home fans.

It was the typical Samson innings. The Kerala batter had looked unsure of his feet and field placings in earlier matches this season, but on this instance a familiar Samson returned.

With agency inputs

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