Former India cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy has called for an honest conversation between the Mumbai Indians' think tank and pacer Jasprit Bumrah following his underwhelming run in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. Bumrah's struggle continued in the Mumbai Indians' clash against Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium, where he returned with figures of 0/45, marking the seventh instance this season when he has gone wicketless. “We are in that space that the management, or coach, or even captain - Surya is pretty close to him, he is the vice-captain of the squad - and Rohit is around, they can probably honestly sit and have a chat. Ask him: ‘Are you feeling 100% from within?'‘Do you want to take a break for a game or so?' So that he comes back fresh. That is something you can probably ask him and expect him to answer you honestly,” Veda said on ESPNcricinfo.

Despite Bumrah's off day, the Mumbai Indians registered a six-wicket win, successfully chasing down 229 runs in 18.4 overs, riding on a 143-run opening partnership between Rohit Sharma (84) and Ryan Rickelton (83).

Former India cricketer Sanjay Bangar echoed similar concerns, suggesting that the team management may need to take a call depending on their priorities for the remainder of the tournament.

“It also boils down to what the coach and the management is thinking. I mean, from a coaching perspective or from a management perspective, if MI are okay to play without Bumrah, if MI are okay to maybe finish the season in the lower ranks, so to say, as far as the point stable is concerned, if that is the case, then I think Bumrah may probably in all likelihood take that to call of, you know, not playing the rest of the games,” Bangar said.

Bumrah has taken only three wickets in ten matches so far in the IPL 2026. His economy is also above usual as the pacer is giving away more than 8 runs per over.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Featured Video Of The Day

Tushar Deshpande's Brilliant Final Act Ensures Thrilling Win For RR Over Gujarat Titans