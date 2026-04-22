Delhi Capitals suffered a heavy 47-run defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their IPL 2026 clash on Tuesday at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Batting first, SRH piled up a mammoth total of 242/2 in 20 overs, with opener Abhishek Sharma emerging as the chief architect of the innings. Facing just 68 deliveries, Abhishek remained unbeaten on a sensational 135, dismantling the DC bowling attack with ease. In reply, DC were restricted to 195/9 despite valiant efforts from Nitish Rana and Sameer Rizvi. Following the loss, DC opener and wicketkeeper KL Rahul has come under intense scrutiny for his sluggish knock of 37 off 23 balls.

Rahul's innings, which included just one boundary and three sixes, failed to provide the momentum required in a steep chase, as DC managed only 59 runs in the powerplay. Former India opener Aakash Chopra was critical of Rahul's approach, questioning his intent while chasing a daunting target of 243.

"I think the question needs to be asked. He faced 23 balls for the 37 runs he scored, but how many attacking shots did he actually play? In my humble opinion, when you're chasing a 240-plus total and fail to capitalise on the powerplay, there's a 99.5 percent chance you're going to lose the match. It's a mountain to climb anyway, but the intent felt missing. I didn't feel they gave it everything they had while chasing such a massive total," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

"He may have been carrying a niggle; it did seem like that. But once again, this is the same mistake LSG made the other day. If you don't go all out and instead adopt a conservative approach while chasing such totals, you're going to lose anyway. The question then is-did you give your best? Not enough, in my opinion," he added.

Chopra also raised concerns about Rahul's wicketkeeping, pointing out a crucial error behind the stumps that handed Abhishek Sharma a vital lifeline during the match.

"KL Rahul does keep wickets for India in the ODI setup as well, but let's be very honest-he is a batter who keeps wickets, not the other way around. Most wicketkeepers are keepers first and then contribute with the bat," Chopra said.

"Mistakes can happen to anyone, but when it's KL Rahul, you do start questioning the overall value. If, as a keeper, you miss chances, it sometimes nullifies whatever contribution you make with the bat," he concluded.

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